Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

