Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

