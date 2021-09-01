Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $624,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $634.58 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $643.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

