Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 37,038 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $275,000. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

