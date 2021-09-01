Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $216.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

