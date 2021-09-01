Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

