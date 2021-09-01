Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

CHS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

