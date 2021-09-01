China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.01. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
