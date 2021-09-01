China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.01. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

