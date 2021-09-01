Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,140,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,576. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.