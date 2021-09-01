Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 845,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Cimpress stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,473. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cimpress by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 14.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 479.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

