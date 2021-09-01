Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 845,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Cimpress stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,473. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.
