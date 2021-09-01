Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of NuStar Energy worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE NS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 8,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,196. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

