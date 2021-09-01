CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

