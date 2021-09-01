CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.20

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

