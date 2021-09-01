CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.20

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get CITIC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.