CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Dividend Announcement

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 18,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

