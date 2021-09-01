Citigroup Upgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Buy

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $4.21 on Monday. The a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

