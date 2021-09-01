Civitas (CIV) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $95,714.70 and approximately $167.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00019716 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001375 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,231,465 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

