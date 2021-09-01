Clarius Group LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,601. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.94 and its 200 day moving average is $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

