Clarius Group LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.14. 36,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $455.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

