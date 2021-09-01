Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in The Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in The Southern by 20.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 13.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 36.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

The Southern stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. 48,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,013. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

