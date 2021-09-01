Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.