Clarius Group LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

MMC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

