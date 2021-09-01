Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.90. 5,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

