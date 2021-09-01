Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.64. 142,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.