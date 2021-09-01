Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

