ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Critical Contrast

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 32.90 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -43.88 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.48%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.