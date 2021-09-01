ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

