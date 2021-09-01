Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,860 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

