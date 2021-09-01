Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.