CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

