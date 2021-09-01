Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

Several research firms have issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:CCH traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,662 ($34.78). 517,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,528.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

