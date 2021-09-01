Colliers Securities Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Neutral

Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSPG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.67 million, a P/E ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DSP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

