Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $148.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $595.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.