Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $148.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $595.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

