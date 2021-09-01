Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,070.00

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5,070.00 and last traded at C$5,070.00, with a volume of 47866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5,040.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$993.32 billion and a PE ratio of -168,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.55 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4,282.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4,528.05.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

