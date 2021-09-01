Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25% SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76%

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.58 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.45 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.26 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.90

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 SilverBow Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

