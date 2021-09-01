Comparing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

This table compares True Drinks and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 675.01 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.22 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for True Drinks and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

