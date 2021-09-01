Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

