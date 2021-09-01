Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.68.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.