Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,523.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.56 or 0.07655127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $646.02 or 0.01331350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00370609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00137351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00618859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00373007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00353229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

