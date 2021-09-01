CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy Sells 5,438 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00.

CONMED stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CONMED by 109,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in CONMED by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CONMED by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

