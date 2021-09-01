ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

COP stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

