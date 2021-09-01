Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $47,057.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00129425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00845833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049410 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

