Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

