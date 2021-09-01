Contrasting Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital Southwest and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 1 3 0 2.75 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Southwest currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Southwest and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest 79.95% 10.40% 4.60% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Southwest and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.89 $50.88 million $1.66 16.41 FOMO $90,000.00 82.82 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

