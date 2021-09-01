Contrasting Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.06 $1.57 billion $2.03 30.83

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk and Volatility

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

