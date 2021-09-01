Contrasting Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Torrid currently has a consensus price target of $28.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Torrid.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and Tilly’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.88 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -389.25

Torrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilly’s.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

