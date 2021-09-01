Contrasting ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 17.41 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -8.27 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViewRay and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Positron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

