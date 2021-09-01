ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Down 0.7%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNVVY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.