ConvaTec Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.23 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.09. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 46.00.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTEC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

