Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

