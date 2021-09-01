County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.