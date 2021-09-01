Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $656,235.80 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Coursera stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 1,736,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,382. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

